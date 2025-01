ADVERTISEMENT

Blink49 Studios has welcomed to its team Adam Steinman as executive VP of global formats and acquisitions and Adam Puchalsky as president of brand studio.

Steinman will focus on identifying, acquiring and developing content formats across both scripted and unscripted programming. He is based in Los Angeles and reports jointly to Tara Long, president of global unscripted, and Pancho Mansfield, president of scripted. Previously, Steinman has held roles at Warner Bros. International Television Production and had a multiyear overall deal at Walt Disney Television Alternative, as well as serving as president and founder of Mount Royal Films.

Puchalsky, reporting to Long, will oversee the creation of brand-driven content and experiences that integrate strategic partnerships with impactful storytelling. He is based in New York. Puchalsky has held leadership roles at Wavemaker, UM Studios and Hartbeat.

John Morayniss, CEO of Blink49 Studios, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Adam Steinman and Adam Puchalsky to Blink49 Studios. Their expertise and leadership in content innovation and brand partnerships will accelerate our strategy to produce bold, engaging content while expanding our reach in Canada and internationally.”

Steinman commented, “I’m honored to join Blink49 Studios at such a dynamic time. I look forward to collaborating with our scripted and unscripted teams to develop global formats that captivate audiences worldwide.”

“Blink49’s dedication to creative innovation, modern storytelling and forward-thinking business models is truly inspiring,” Puchalsky added. “For years, I’ve envisioned a future where brands stand onstage accepting Oscars, Emmys and Grammys. Blink49 is the perfect place to bring that vision to life—building meaningful partnerships that push creative boundaries and engage audiences in fresh, meaningful ways.”