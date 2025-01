ADVERTISEMENT

Blink49 Studios has strengthened its executive ranks with the addition of Lionsgate alum Andrew Nissen as VP of scripted television and a series of promotions.

Nissen joins Blink49 from Lionsgate, where he served as director of scripted television development. Throughout his career, he has contributed to the development of projects such as A Gentleman in Moscow and Sharp Objects.

At Blink49, Nissen will report to Carolyn Newman, executive VP of global scripted, and be based in Los Angeles.

Blink49 Studios has also promoted Allison Brough to senior VP of unscripted television, which will see her continue to work across the studio’s unscripted division and oversee a robust slate of content. She is based in Toronto and reports to Toby Dormer, executive VP of unscripted television.

Lucy Galstyan has been upped to senior VP of business and legal affairs for unscripted, reporting to Nicole Levinsohn, executive VP of business and legal affairs. With the new role, Galstyan is expanding her leadership in managing key business operations and legal frameworks that support the company’s unscripted content.

Also, Grainne Moley is stepping into the role of senior VP of finance and will continue to oversee the studio’s financial strategy and ensure sustainable growth across all business units. Based in Toronto, she reports to Nelson Kuo-Lee, chief operating officer.

Daphne Park has been elevated to senior VP of production finance, reporting to Jeff Lynas, general manager, and based in Toronto. She will optimize production financing and financial management for the growing portfolio of projects.

“Our investment in talent is at the core of Blink49’s success,” said John Morayniss, CEO of Blink49 Studios. “We are thrilled to welcome Andrew to the team and to celebrate the well-deserved promotions of our exceptional executives. Their leadership, creativity and commitment to excellence will drive our mission to deliver compelling content for audiences worldwide.”