Nielsen has launched the ARTEY Awards, an annual recognition and celebration of the streaming TV shows and movies that commanded the most viewership throughout the year in the U.S., topped in 2024 by Bluey and Grey’s Anatomy.

The 2024 awards report revealed that audiences spent over 12 trillion minutes streaming in 2024, which equates to about 8.4 billion days or 23 million years’ worth. This is a 10 percent increase over 2023, which notched up 21 million years of streaming.

Overall, the year’s top streaming programs ranking is led by Bluey (Disney+), with 55.62 billion minutes viewed, followed by Grey’s Anatomy (Hulu/Netflix) at 47.85 billion minutes, Family Guy (Hulu) at 42.44 billion minutes, Bob’s Burgers (Hulu) at 36.8 billion minutes and NCIS (Hulu/Netflix/Paramount+) at 35.91 billion minutes. Rounding out the top ten in that category, in consecutive order, are Young Sheldon, The Big Bang Theory, Law & Order: SVU, Criminal Minds and SpongeBob SquarePants.

This ranking maintains its order for the top ten acquired streaming shows.

In the way of originals, 2024’s top ten streaming shows are Bridgerton (Netflix) at 21.42 billion minutes, Love Is Blind (Netflix) at 16.45 billion minutes, The Boys (Prime Video) at 13.58 billion minutes, The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix) at 12.44 billion minutes and Fallout (Prime Video) at 11.95 billion minutes. In order, the rest of the top ten features Futurama, Fool Me Once, Evil, Gabby’s Dollhouse and Reacher.

For movies, the rankings are Moana (Disney+) at 13.03 billion minutes, Super Mario Bros. Movie (Netflix) at 11.72 billion minutes, Red One (Prime Video) at 8.28 billion minutes, Trolls Band Together (Peacock/Netflix/Prime Video) at 7.44 billion minutes and Minions (Netflix) at 6.77 billion minutes. Encanto (6.61 billion), Frozen (6.28 billion), PAW Patrol: The Movie (6.05 billion), Inside Out (5.78 billion) and The Boss Baby (5.59 billion) round out the top ten.