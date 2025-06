ADVERTISEMENT

CANAL+ and Netflix have expanded their partnership to include sub-Saharan Africa after first aligning in 2019 in France and Poland.

CANAL+ will become the first operator to distribute Netflix as part of its offerings across 24 sub-Saharan African countries. The expanded alliance kicks off next month. Its Netflix’s first partnership of its kind in the region.

Pascale Chabert, chief content acquisition officer of CANAL+, said, “A few years after our distribution agreement in France and Poland, I am delighted to extend our historic partnership with Netflix to Africa. Our millions of African subscribers will benefit from a unique offer, bringing together the best of CANAL+ and Netflix content in a joint package. This new agreement demonstrates CANAL+’s ability to extend its unique super-aggregation model beyond the European continent.”

Emma Lloyd, VP of partnerships for EMEA at Netflix, added: “We’re thrilled about this extension of our partnership with CANAL+, which will allow us to reach even more people across French-speaking African countries. It’s a big win for entertainment fans and part of our ongoing mission to make the member experience even better.”