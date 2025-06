ADVERTISEMENT

Fubo has bolstered its live sports streaming options with a slate of new pay-per-view soccer and boxing events.

The pay-per-view options will be accessible to Fubo subscribers as well as those without a subscription. Events in June include the CONCACAF World Cup 2026 qualifying matches on June 7 and June 10, through a partnership with Integrated Sports Media, priced at $29.95 each. The Deontay Wilder and Tyrrell Herndon boxing bout on June 27 will be made available through a partnership with Integrated Sports Media and Global Combat Collective.

Customers who purchase a PPV event will also receive ongoing access to Fubo Free, Fubo’s free tier of 200-plus FAST channels.

“Pay-Per-View enhances Fubo’s robust live sports offering by giving fans access to premium events when they are available,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of Fubo. “PPV demonstrates Fubo’s continued commitment to serve consumers with an aggregated content offering at attractive price points, and with the flexibility to subscribe to content of their choosing.”