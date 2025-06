ADVERTISEMENT

FUEL TV is launching four new streaming channels based on classic print magazines geared toward action sports fans.

The company is rolling out SURFERTV, POWDERTV, SKATEboardingTV and BIKEMAGTV, based on the magazines SURFER, POWDER, Transworld SKATEboarding and BIKEMAG.

Fernando Figueiredo, CEO of FUEL TV Global, said, “For over 20 years, FUEL TV has been the global home of action sports on television—delivering award-winning programming, groundbreaking series and live event coverage that inspires, entertains and connects audiences around the world. As a pioneer in broadcasting the culture and lifestyle of action sports, the FUEL TV Group of channels continues to evolve with the launch of four new dedicated vertical channels: SURFERTV, POWDERTV, SKATEboardingTV and BIKEMAGTV.”

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Fernando and his team at FUEL TV to bring our iconic action sports brands to television audiences around the world,” said Paul Edmondson, CEO at The Arena Group, which owns the original magazine titles.“These publications were built on authentic storytelling, and this partnership allows us to reimagine that legacy for a new generation of fans.”

The brands continue to resonate today with a social media reach of 20 million people. The channels will be powered by FUEL TV’s content library of more than 4,000 hours.

“These new verticals give each sport the dedicated space it deserves,” said Figueiredo. “We’re building channels, using such established and powerful brands that speak directly to the global surf, skate, snow, and bike communities, honoring the roots of each culture while creating a home for their future.”