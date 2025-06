ADVERTISEMENT

Global streaming network wedotv has reached a distribution deal with Malaysian platform sooka for four FAST channels.

The pact includes carriage wedotv movies, wedotv BIG stories, wedotv sports and wedotv amor. This is wedotv’s second Asian deal following a pact with Dens.tv in Indonesia.

“This partnership with sooka represents a significant milestone in our Southeast Asian expansion strategy,” said Philipp Rotermund, co-CEO of wedotv. “Malaysian audiences have demonstrated a strong appetite for diverse, quality content across multiple genres. Our channel portfolio delivers precisely that range, from compelling films to insightful documentaries, engaging sports content, and captivating telenovelas. We see tremendous potential in this collaboration and hope sooka will be just the beginning of our journey to bring free, ad-supported programming to Malaysian viewers.”

Chu Young Lee, director of sooka and NJOI, said, “We are pleased to partner with wedotv to launch four new FAST channels on our platform. This collaboration reinforces our dedication to providing exceptional and varied entertainment for our users. The inclusion of the wedotv channels brings our free channel portfolio to a total of 27, thereby expanding the breadth and depth of available content and enhancing our users’ viewing experience.”

wedotv’s Asian expansion is being led by Greg Ang and Harold Gronenthal.