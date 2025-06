ADVERTISEMENT

As part of its efforts to keep in line with audience shifts, Welsh pubcaster S4C has made changes to its team, including creating a new role: head of streaming and digital.

Under the guidance of Llion Iwan, its new chief content officer, S4C is introducing a senior streaming and digital role that will run across its own platform, S4C Clic, as well as across BBC iPlayer, YouTube and social media.

For younger audiences with the Hansh brand under Guto Rhun as young audiences commissioner, S4C is planning to lean into short-form and digital-first content aimed at 16 to 34-year-olds. Two new digital content creator roles are also being advertised to strengthen digital and social media content, led by Lleucu Lynch as digital content lead and Anna Huws as social media manager. S4C is also creating a new digital marketing lead role and recruiting a chief technology officer.

Chief executive Geraint Evans commented, “This transformation is essential to ensure that S4C responds to changing viewer habits, and that the fantastic content produced in the Welsh language is surfaced on multiple platforms and is discoverable by new and younger audiences. The investment in talent and digital skills reflects our ambition to be a truly digital-first broadcaster that is relevant to audiences now and in the future.”