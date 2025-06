ADVERTISEMENT

Bell Media is enhancing the lineup at its streaming service Crave, with the revamped platform set to launch by year-end.

Crave’s content portfolio will grow by more than 30 percent with the revamp of the platform, which will offer a single subscription for the company’s English and French-language content. At launch, subs can access HBO and Max originals, Crave originals, CTV, Noovo, news, select sporting events, a deeper collection of programming for kids and content from Bell Media’s suite of entertainment specialty channels. Users can choose a free account providing ad-supported access to content from CTV, CTV 2 and Noovo.

“Bell Media continues to charge forward with investment in Crave, dramatically broadening content available across entertainment, news and sports,” said Sean Cohan, president of Bell Media. “Our focus is unwavering: to deliver the best storytelling, enhanced discoverability and an enjoyable user experience to our over 4 million subscribers.”

“Crave’s evolution reflects our commitment to putting customers first,” added Kevin Cluett, senior VP of distribution for out of home, direct to consumer and product platforms. “By integrating enhanced user features, and with the most sought-after content, we’re making it easier than ever for audiences to discover and enjoy their favorite entertainment.”