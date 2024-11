ADVERTISEMENT

The Welsh-language pubcaster S4C is working with Media Cymru on what it is billing as the most ambitious research and development project in its history.

The new initiative will study S4C’s audience base, distribution and prominence in the digital age, with a view to making sure its content is easily discoverable in Wales and across the U.K. It will be led by Laura Franses, S4C’s director of commercial activities, in collaboration with Sarah Tierney of Tierney Consulting and Lydia Fairfax of Triple Crown Consulting.

Transforming S4C’s Digital Future will run through December 2025 and will conduct research and develop a roadmap for the pubcaster’s future.

S4C’s interim chief executive, Sioned Wiliam, noted: “This project comes at a pivotal moment in our history, in conjunction with the the Media Act 2024. It offers us an unprecedented opportunity in public service broadcasting to make S4C content discoverable to a wider audience and on multiple platforms.”

Professor Justin Lewis, co-director of Media Cymru, which is focused on building out the Welsh media sector, added: “Our collaboration with S4C marks a watershed moment for the channel, which is committed to exploring a full range of digital pathways to safeguard its future and ensure that its output is discoverable for a range of new audiences across the U.K. and beyond. Transforming S4C’s Digital Future will provide expert analysis and insights to outline a new future-facing digital strategy and help ensure that media innovation here in Wales is fueled by fair and green economic growth.”

Media Cymru is funded through £22 million from UK Research and Innovation’s (UKRI) flagship Strength in Places Fund, £3 million from Cardiff Capital Region, £1 million from the Welsh government through Creative Wales, and £23 million in match funding from industry and university partners.