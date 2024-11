ADVERTISEMENT

The SpringHill Company is merging with Fulwell 73, with existing shareholders investing $40 million to fuel the growth of the enlarged company.

The merger is expected to close in Q4. The company’s backers include Fenway Sports Group, RedBird Capital Partners, UC Investments, Nike, Epic Games, Main Street Advisors and Eldridge Industries.

The merged company will focus on a range of genres in television, film and digital, alongside live events and brand consultancy, tapping into the two companies’ talent relationships, transatlantic production capabilities, strategic and creative expertise and direct-to-consumer offerings.

“Since Fulwell 73’s inception, we’ve tried to make content that entertains, informs, and excites, while sparking conversations around the world,” said Fulwell 73 partners Ben Winston, Leo Pearlman, Ben Turner, Gabe Turner and James Corden, in a joint statement. “That’s the mantra at The SpringHill Company as well. Together, we’ll continue doing what we do best, and now we’ll do it as a global entertainment studio with more to offer our partners. We recognize the major shifts underway in entertainment and the world and we’re excited to build a company with The SpringHill Company that’s designed for the future.”

“At The SpringHill Company, we’ve always given athletes, artists and brands a platform to tell meaningful and diverse stories in all forms and formats, from digital-native shows and IRL experiences to streamed series and theatrically released movies,” said Maverick Carter, CEO of The SpringHill Company. “We found like-minded partners in Fulwell 73, partners who understand this business and the critical importance of building opportunities for talent across the media and entertainment landscape. Like everyone, we see the ways audience behavior is shifting and the demands on storytellers are evolving. We are excited for those changes and feel ready to adapt alongside the Fulwell 73 team.”

Fulwell 73 is behind shows such as Hulu’s The Kardashians and Max’s Friends: The Reunion. It is building Europe’s largest film and HETV studios in Sunderland, CrownWorks Studio, which will break ground this year. The SpringHill Company, founded by LeBron James and Carter, has a deal with Mediawan and produces series such as How Music Got Free and the BAFTA-winning series Top Boy.