Netflix to Debut Family Roast Featuring Jonas Brothers

Netflix is set to debut Jonas Brothers Family Roast, hosted by Kenan Thompson and produced by Fulwell 73, in November.

The comedy special will feature guest appearances from Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh, Jack Whitehall and more. It is set to premiere globally on Netflix on November 23.

Executive producers for the special are Emma Conway and Gabe Turner for Fulwell 73, alongside Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas. James Longman serves as showrunner and executive producer. Lauren Greenberg is head writer.