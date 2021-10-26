Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Home / Top Stories / Netflix to Debut Family Roast Featuring Jonas Brothers

Netflix to Debut Family Roast Featuring Jonas Brothers

Jamie Stalcup 10 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix is set to debut Jonas Brothers Family Roast, hosted by Kenan Thompson and produced by Fulwell 73, in November.

The comedy special will feature guest appearances from Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh, Jack Whitehall and more. It is set to premiere globally on Netflix on November 23.

Executive producers for the special are Emma Conway and Gabe Turner for Fulwell 73, alongside Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas. James Longman serves as showrunner and executive producer. Lauren Greenberg is head writer.











Tags

About Jamie Stalcup

Jamie Stalcup is the associate editor of World Screen. She can be reached at jstalcup@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

IMDb TV Greenlights Comedy from Shea Serrano & Michael Schur

IMDb TV has given the green light for the single-camera comedy Primo from Shea Serrano (The Rap Year Book) and Michael Schur (The Good Place, Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), produced by Amazon Studios and Universal Television.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2021 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.