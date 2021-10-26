IMDb TV Greenlights Comedy from Shea Serrano & Michael Schur

ADVERTISEMENT

IMDb TV has given the green light for the single-camera comedy Primo from Shea Serrano (The Rap Year Book) and Michael Schur (The Good Place, Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), produced by Amazon Studios and Universal Television.

Primo, inspired by Serrano’s life growing up in San Antonio, is a coming-of-age comedy centering on a teenager balancing college aspirations, societal expectations and a hectic home life anchored by a single mother and five uncles. The series will stream exclusively on IMDb TV in the U.S. and the U.K.

Serrano serves as creator and executive producer, alongside Schur for Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment and Morgan Sackett.

Serrano said: “Do you remember when the Spurs won the 2014 title after having their hearts broken in the 2013 Finals? That’s what I feel like right now. I couldn’t be happier, I couldn’t be prouder, I couldn’t be more thankful. Honestly, I still kind of can’t even believe that this is happening.”

Schur commented: “When I first met Shea Serrano, I personally guaranteed him that someday I would make him feel like the 2014 Spurs did after winning the NBA championship. I’m thrilled to have achieved my goal. And I’m doubly thrilled to work with him and IMDb TV on this hilarious and heartwarming show.”

Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming at IMDb TV, said: “It is a dream to be in business with these two incredible writers. Their individual talents have combined to make an insightful, relevant and genuinely funny show. More than just making us laugh, these scripts simultaneously reminded us of the angst of adolescence, the dizzying magic of first love, how friends become family and how family imprints us for life. IMDb TV’s commitment to telling broad, timely and highly entertaining stories is perfectly illustrated in Primo, and we know the series will deeply resonate with our viewers.”

Jim Donnelly, executive VP of comedy development at Universal Television, added: “We’re thrilled that our partners at IMDb TV have picked up Primo! This project has been a long time in the making, and we’re incredibly proud to see Shea’s memorable and funny experiences come to life on the small screen. From his best-selling books to this new show, Shea’s storytelling will captivate audiences, not unlike power forward Tim Duncan captivated Spurs fans from 1997 to 2016.”