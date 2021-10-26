Tuesday, October 26, 2021
BLE Strikes Partnership for International Traveler Testing

Kristin Brzoznowski 10 hours ago Top Stories


Brand Licensing Europe (BLE) has partnered with ExpressTest by CignPost to assist with testing requirements for international attendees.

Travelers needing to take a day-two test to enter the U.K. will be able to purchase a “click and collect” testing kit to be picked up at ExCeL. The tests can be self-administered in any location, and results are uploaded online.

For those requiring a “fit to fly” test for re-entry to their country of origin, BLE is making available an onsite service with tests carried out by CignPost staff.

