BLE Strikes Partnership for International Traveler Testing

Brand Licensing Europe (BLE) has partnered with ExpressTest by CignPost to assist with testing requirements for international attendees.

Travelers needing to take a day-two test to enter the U.K. will be able to purchase a “click and collect” testing kit to be picked up at ExCeL. The tests can be self-administered in any location, and results are uploaded online.

For those requiring a “fit to fly” test for re-entry to their country of origin, BLE is making available an onsite service with tests carried out by CignPost staff.

Proof of vaccination, negative test or natural immunity to enter ExCeL is required. The organizers are also requiring that masks be worn by attendees.