Brand Licensing Europe Going Virtual

Brand Licensing Europe 2020 will transition to an all-virtual event, with organizers hosting a four-week Festival of Licensing.

Running from October 6 to 29, Festival of Licensing will comprise of four regionally tailored events in key licensing territories. Week one focuses on Europe, powered by Brand Licensing Europe; week two on Asia, powered by Licensing Expo China and Licensing Expo Japan; week three on North America and Latin America, powered by Licensing Expo; and week four will be the global Licensing Leadership Summit.

Informa Markets’ global licensing group VP, Anna Knight, said: “We are incredibly excited to announce Festival of Licensing and proud of the opportunities and experiences it offers to the global licensing industry. Although the decision to transition Brand Licensing Europe to an all-virtual event was a difficult one and we will miss seeing everyone at ExCeL this year, I’m proud that we have a comprehensive offering in its place and look forward to the European event kicking off Festival of Licensing.”

Continued Knight: “We have had great feedback from June’s Licensing Week Virtual, so we know that there is huge potential and appetite for industry connection during this challenging time when meeting face-to-face is difficult. Our partners are telling us that driving domestic and international connections, discovering new IP and brands and learning how to navigate the new consumer landscape are paramount to the health of forward-planning for the business of brand licensing, and Festival of Licensing will support all of these needs. We also want Festival of Licensing to offer amazing experiences for everyone who joins us. One of the joys of virtual is that it can make the previously impossible possible, and we plan to use the power of the platform to fuel the imagination, delight and inspire in a fitting celebration of this industry and the people within it.”

Maura Regan, president of Licensing International, said: “This global virtual event is an exciting platform to provide our members and the broader industry with the connections and tools to continue to move their business forward. Our industry is truly global, and this event promises to bring us all together (while apart) designed expressly to engage and facilitate smart business in real time, regardless of where in the world you may be.”