BLE Unveils Theme for 2021 Event

Brand Licensing Europe (BLE), in partnership with the industry trade association Licensing International, will center on the theme of What’s Next for its 2021 event.

BLE returns with a new multiplatform format this year, taking place in person from November 17 to 19 at ExCeL London and followed by an online event from November 30 to December 1. The What’s Next theme will provide a platform for the people, ideas and practices changing brand licensing, focusing on three areas: Who’s Next, What’s Next for Retail and an Innovation in Sustainability Showcase.

Who’s Next will invite attendees to discover and celebrate the licensing changemakers in the all-new Agents of Change gallery. The gallery includes disruptors, rising stars, professionals and trailblazers in the space. In the What’s Next for Retail segment, visitors can explore an interactive retail space that showcases how brand licensing is leading the way in the production of unique, creative and entertaining consumer experiences.

The Innovation in Sustainability Showcase, in partnership with Products of Change, will give attendees a chance to learn about how pioneering businesses from inside and outside of the licensing community are trying to move forward in a more ethical way. This interactive space will tell the stories of the branded products on show—where they came from and how they were made. It will also discuss the partnerships and collaborations featured and offer practical advice and support for how the licensing industry can unite to tackle these vital issues.

Anna Knight, Informa Markets’ VP of licensing, said: “Identifying new trends, changemakers and upcoming challenges is what makes an industry gathering like BLE unmissable. This past year has shown how adaptable we are and, as we move into a post-Covid world, that pace shows no sign of slowing down. Looking toward the future has never been more vital, and this is precisely what our What’s Next theme is designed to support. Our hope is that this year’s theme, and all of the amazing content that envelops it, will help to take the guesswork out of strategic planning and support our attendees to drive forward their visions for the future.”