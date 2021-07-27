Anime Digital Network Partners with Amagi

ADVERTISEMENT

Anime Digital Network (ADN) has partnered with Amagi for the playout and distribution of ADN’s new French anime channel to Samsung TV Plus.

By tapping into its network of FAST platform partnerships, Amagi will also create a delivery strategy for ADN to further increase the channel’s reach. In addition to Amagi CLOUDPORT for channel creation and playout, ADN will deploy Amagi LIVE, a UHD-ready, cloud-based live orchestration platform for broadcasting live events.

Amagi ON-DEMAND, an orchestration platform for VOD delivery, will deliver ADN’s VOD assets to OTT and vMVPD platforms in the future. Amagi will also support ADN’s monetization efforts through Amagi THUNDERSTORM, an automated ad detection and OTT dynamic ad insertion platform.

ADN is an SVOD and OTT platform exclusively dedicated to anime and manga, offering a variety of French and Japanese animated series, with over 10,000 episodes and films adapted from popular manga.

Julien Lemoine, CEO of ADN, said: “We were impressed by the deep technical capabilities that Amagi’s cloud solutions provided and the reach that Amagi offered through its global FAST platform partnerships. Amagi’s local presence in France was a bonus. We are confident that the full suite of technology solutions offered to us by Amagi will help us make inroads into our target segments.”

Srinivasan KA, co-founder of Amagi, said: “Amagi’s unified cloud solutions make channel creation and playout simple and quickly scalable to content creators. Adding our growing platform partnerships to our existing advanced cloud-based technology offerings further amplifies the possibility of the channel’s success. We are excited that ADN employed our cloud-architected products to make high-definition anime content easily accessible to French viewers.”