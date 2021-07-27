ViacomCBS/10 Alum Paul Anderson Joins Byron Studios

ADVERTISEMENT

Byron Studios has tapped Network 10 alum Paul Anderson as its new CEO.

Anderson joins Byron Studios after having served 17 years at Network 10, where he was most recently CEO of the network and executive VP of Viacom CBS Networks Australia & New Zealand.

Anderson will work alongside Byron Studios’ founders, Will Gammon and Mark Holden, to position and grow the company as a key driver in creating a sustainable creative industry in the region.

Located in the Northern Rivers, Byron Studios is the first and only film studio in the area with four studios across locations in Byron Bay and Alstonville.

Gammon said, “The Byron Studios board and team are exceptionally proud to welcome Paul as our chief executive officer as we approach a new era in the company’s growth. Paul brings a tremendous wealth of screen industry experience to our executive team and a personal passion for the content sector that will be an exceptional asset to the development of our studio plans and the Northern Rivers creative industries business community at large.”

Anderson added, “I am extremely excited to be taking on this new opportunity in the dynamic screen industry hub of the Northern Rivers. I look forward to working with community and industry stakeholders to accelerate the role Byron Studios has to play in not only attracting and servicing high profile local and international film and television productions to this growth corridor of the Northern Rivers but importantly developing sustainable long-term opportunities in the creative industries sector in our region.”

Byron Studios will continue working closely with Ballina Shire Council to develop a new state-of-the-art studio complex in the Ballina/Alstonville area that will create a future destination and media precinct for the National and International Film and Television Industry.

Ballina Shire Council, Mayor Cr David Wright, said, “I want to commend Byron Studios for believing in the Ballina Shire, and sharing a mutual vision with Ballina Shire Council. This project has garnered interest from industry, including television and film, and importantly, offers employment and work experience opportunities for young people in our Shire. This is a visionary project and one that Ballina Shire Council is proud to support.”

Additionally, Byron Studios has joined Ausfilm, furthering its development in the sector’s production and facilities ecosystem, and extending its reach with the international production community.

Ausfilm CEO Kate Marks said, “We are delighted to welcome Byron Studios as a new Ausfilm Member at this crucial time for the industry, which is enjoying unprecedented demand for production services and facilities nationally and regionally. We look forward to promoting Byron Studios to the global market.”