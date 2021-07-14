BLE Unveils First Wave of Confirmed Exhibitors

ADVERTISEMENT

Brand Licensing Europe (BLE), which is set to return in-person to ExCeL London in November, has revealed the companies that are already confirmed to participate in the event.

The initial list includes The Smurfs, Crunchyroll, Asterix, Hasbro Consumer Products, Mattel Brands Consumer Products, Sanrio, SEGA, MGA Entertainment, National Basketball Association, Gallimard Jeunesse, Science Museum Group and Aardman, among others.

The confirmed companies cover a range of countries and categories, from TV production to movie studios, publishing, art, animation, sports brands, heritage, gaming and more.

Anna Knight, VP of licensing for Informa Markets, said: “We are thrilled that BLE will return in-person this year. The support we’ve received from the industry has been amazing, proving that there is a genuine desire for the brand licensing community to reconnect face-to-face once more. We are delighted to welcome so many exhibitors already, including GO-N and The Scouts Store, who will be new to the floor for 2021, and a wide range of European brands returning, including Sophie La Girafe, FC Barcelona, Sagoo, Spain Licensing Pavilion, Tour de France and many more.”

Mark Teunissen, senior project manager for Mercis BV, said: “There is no doubt that being able to meet existing and potential partners up close and personal will inject much-needed energy for all involved. You cannot put a value on personal relationships and what it does for the creative process. What the last one and a half years have shown us is that we all crave proximity and that human connection is paramount for our personal and professional well-being.”

Yana Esieva, junior PR manager for Masha and the Bear, added: “We are extremely happy Brand Licensing Europe will gather us in person again! This tough year made us realize the importance of in-person connections and communication, and now we’re anxiously waiting to reconnect face-to-face with our industry friends and partners.”