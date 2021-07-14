The Crown, The Mandalorian Lead Emmy Nominations

ADVERTISEMENT

The nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards have been revealed, with The Crown and The Mandalorian tied for the top spot for program nominations with 24.

They are followed by WandaVision (23), The Handmaid’s Tale (21), Saturday Night Live (21), Ted Lasso (20), Lovecraft Country (18), The Queen’s Gambit (18) and Mare of Easttown (16).

HBO/HBO Max leads the nominations in totals by platform with 130. Netflix has the second-most nominations with 129, followed by Disney+ with 71 and NBC with 46.

The drama series category features The Boys, Bridgerton, The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale, Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, Pose and This Is Us.

The comedy contenders are black-ish, Cobra Kai, Emily in Paris, The Flight Attendant, Hacks, The Kominsky Method, PEN15 and Ted Lasso.

The nominated limited or anthology series are I May Destroy You, Mare of Easttown, The Queen’s Gambit, The Underground Railroad and WandaVision.

TV-movie nominees are Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square, Oslo, Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia, Sylvie’s Love and Uncle Frank.

In the performance categories, the drama nominees for best actress are Uzo Aduba (In Treatment), Olivia Colman (The Crown), Emma Corrin (The Crown), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), Mj Rodriguez (Pose) and Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country). Best actor in a drama nominees are Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country), Josh O’Connor (The Crown), Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton), Billy Porter (Pose) and Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason).

For comedy, the nominated actresses are Aidy Bryant (Shrill), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Allison Janney (Mom), Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish) and Jean Smart (Hacks). Lead actor nominees are Anthony Anderson (black-ish), Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method), William H. Macy (Shameless), Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) and Kenan Thompson (Kenan).

For limited series, anthology or movie, the best actress nominees are Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You), Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha), Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) and Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown). On the actor side, the nominees are Paul Bettany (WandaVision), Hugh Grant (The Undoing), Ewan McGregor (Halston), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) and Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton).

In the reality categories, the nominees for structured programs are Antiques Roadshow, Property Brothers: Forever Home, Queer Eye, Running Wild With Bear Grylls and Shark Tank. For unstructured, the nominees are Becoming, Below Deck, Indian Matchmaking, RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked and Selling Sunset. Competition programs competing for the Emmy this year are The Amazing Race, Nailed It!, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Top Chef and The Voice.