Series Mania to Honor Audra McDonald with Étoile Award

Series Mania has unveiled the new annual Series Mania Étoile Award, which will be presented this year to Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Audra McDonald.

The Series Mania Étoile Award will be given each year at the event to honor an international talent within the television industry. McDonald will be presented with this year’s award on August 26, the opening night of Series Mania. In addition to the award, McDonald will be in Lille on behalf of her new television series, The Bite, from ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. Further, she will host a masterclass celebrating her career and a Q&A with her husband and fellow cast member Will Swenson after the French premiere of The Bite.

Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania, said: “We created the Series Mania Étoile Award to put the spotlight on an outstanding actress or actor for an extraordinary career in television. As our first award winner, Audra McDonald is everything I would have dreamed of. A beautiful voice, an amazing career in music and television and a strong woman who fights for others. Gifted with so many talents, Audra is the Étoile.”

Series Mania is slated to take place from August 26 to September 2.