Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Home / Top Stories / Series Mania to Honor Audra McDonald with Étoile Award

Series Mania to Honor Audra McDonald with Étoile Award

Chelsea Regan 1 day ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Series Mania has unveiled the new annual Series Mania Étoile Award, which will be presented this year to Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Audra McDonald.

The Series Mania Étoile Award will be given each year at the event to honor an international talent within the television industry. McDonald will be presented with this year’s award on August 26, the opening night of Series Mania. In addition to the award, McDonald will be in Lille on behalf of her new television series, The Bite, from ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. Further, she will host a masterclass celebrating her career and a Q&A with her husband and fellow cast member Will Swenson after the French premiere of The Bite.

Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania, said: “We created the Series Mania Étoile Award to put the spotlight on an outstanding actress or actor for an extraordinary career in television. As our first award winner, Audra McDonald is everything I would have dreamed of. A beautiful voice, an amazing career in music and television and a strong woman who fights for others. Gifted with so many talents, Audra is the Étoile.”

Series Mania is slated to take place from August 26 to September 2.











Tags

About Chelsea Regan

Chelsea Regan is the managing editor of World Screen. She can be reached at cregan@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

Netflix & Universal Extend Film Pact for the U.S.

Netflix and Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG) has signed a new multiyear, exclusive licensing deal in the U.S. for animated feature films.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2021 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.