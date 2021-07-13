Incendo Readies Rom Com Love and Penguins

ADVERTISEMENT

Incendo and The Steve Jaggi Company have commenced production on Love and Penguins, Incendo’s eighth film of the 2021 slate and first Canadian-Australian Treaty co-production.

Love and Penguins features Australian actor Tammin Sursok (Pretty Little Liars, Rules of Engagement, Crossing Over) and Jason Wilder (Kidnapped, Great White, We Were Tomorrow). Written by Annelies Kavan and directed by Christine Luby (This Little Love of Mine, Dive Club), the film is being shot on location in Queensland, Australia.

Love and Penguins centers on Tilly Monterey, the compliance and outreach manager for The Animal Discovery Institute, a non-profit animal rights organization headquartered in San Diego. When she gets the chance to lead the charge on the company’s next project—an Australian penguin sanctuary in need of financial assistance—she’s joined by her sister Gemma to The Crystal Bay Penguin Sanctuary. There, she meets the local team, including compassionate head zoologist Fletcher Grant. As Fletcher teaches her more about the sanctuary’s needs and Little Blue penguins and Tilly begins planning a fundraising gala for the sanctuary, sparks fly.

Sursok said: “I’m thrilled to be back here in Australia with my family to film. I was really attracted to this positive and inspiring story, and I can’t wait to get underway with the shoot.”

Luby added: “I’ve chosen this project as my second feature because of the smart and capable protagonist we have in Tilly, and her determination to create community and a sense of belonging. We need more stories with female leads with agency, and I find that Tilly is an inspiration to us all. Creating the town of Crystal Bay with its adorable Little Blue penguins and small-town vibes has been so much fun.”