Nicely Entertainment Expands Partnership with The Steve Jaggi Company

Nicely Entertainment and Australian production house The Steve Jaggi Company (SJc) have agreed to develop a minimum of six new TV projects, as well as two to three new movies per year.

Past projects from the two companies include the Netflix young adult series Dive Club and the romantic feature This Little Love of Mine. They are currently working on A Royal in Paradise, starring Rhiannon Fish (The 100, Home and Away) and Mitchell Bourke (The Family Law).

Nicely Entertainment will also handle global sales and distribution of Beyond the Reef, produced by SJc with In Three Production.

“It has been incredible to see Dive Club, This Little Love of Mine and Love in Bloom be so well-received by audiences around the world,” said Vanessa Shapiro, CEO of Nicely. “SJc are wonderful creative collaborators, and I’m excited about the slate of strong projects in the pipeline.”

Steve Jaggi, CEO of SJc, added, “SJc has found its sweet spot working across both the young adult and romance genres, and it has been rewarding to see our projects reach Netflix’s top ten in so many territories around the world. We are spoilt for choice here in Australia when it comes to talent and locations, and we’re looking forward to continuing our successful working relationship with the team at Nicely.”