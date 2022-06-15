Paramount Hires for Local-Language Production Role

ADVERTISEMENT

In a move to enter the local-language production space, Paramount has tapped Syrinthia Studer as executive VP of international productions in its global content licensing division.

Studer will oversee content strategy, development and production of local-language and micro-budget films for the studio’s new business unit. The label will develop and produce a slate of films to include international local-language productions, sourced domestically and internationally, for release via limited theatrical or direct-to-consumer platforms globally. The productions will focus on originals and culturally specific local-language remakes from Paramount Pictures’ film library.

Studer most recently served as executive VP of Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films. Productions launched under her leadership include Fantasy Football, The J Team and Honor Society. She also previously served as executive VP of worldwide acquisitions at Paramount Pictures.

“Syrinthia has incredible creative instincts to find stories in which audiences around the globe will relate,” said Dan Cohen, chief content licensing officer for Paramount Global, to whom Studer will report. “We are thrilled to have her join our division and look forward to the world-class content that she and the team develop.”

“Great stories know no boundaries,” Studer said. “I’m excited to join Dan’s team to launch this business and look forward to working with filmmakers around the world to help bring local-language, culturally rich films to a global audience.