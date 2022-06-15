Tubi & Lionsgate Ink Film Deal

ADVERTISEMENT

Tubi has entered an exclusive multiyear slate deal with Lionsgate to become the AVOD home to 30 new feature films.

The partnership also includes more than 200 Lionsgate fan-favorite titles that will be added to Tubi’s library.

Now available on Tubi is Shattered, starring John Malkovich, Frank Grillo, Cameron Monaghan and Lily Krug. Pursuit, starring John Cusack and Emile Hirsch, is coming to the service on June 27. Wolf Hound, starring Trevor Donavan, James Maslow and Michael Wayne Foster, will be added to the service this fall.

These films will join additional soon-to-be-announced titles that include such talent as Morgan Freeman, Bruce Willis, Mel Gibson, Anna Paquin and Martin Lawrence.

The agreement encompasses titles not covered under Lionsgate’s Pay One theatrical output agreement with Starz.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding our long-standing partnership with Lionsgate,” said Adam Lewinson, chief content officer at Tubi. “Bringing together an exclusive free offering of thirty upcoming releases, as well as beloved movies and series from Lionsgate’s world-class content library, will deliver even more value to our viewers.”