Nicely Entertainment Unveils Darkly Entertainment

Nicely Entertainment is soon to launch the Darkly Entertainment banner, a new label dedicated to producing and distributing darker dramatic content for theatrical and digital distribution.

Darkly Entertainment will officially launch at this year’s American Film Market (AFM). Kicking off the new Darkly slate are two original productions: the holiday crime drama Holiday Hold-Up and the new action disaster film Super Icyclone.

Darkly has also acquired the international distribution rights to content launching at AFM, including the psychological horror film Exile, the original TV series Lace and the crime title How to Rob.

“Since we launched Nicely Entertainment in 2020, we’ve become recognized as the feel-good movie expert with our popular romantic comedies and holiday movies airing on leading broadcast and streaming outlets around the globe,” commented Vanessa Shapiro, Nicely Entertainment’s founder and CEO. “As our business has grown, we want to respond to our clients’ needs for alternative and dramatic content for theatrical and digital distribution—that’s how Darkly was born. Darkly Entertainment will focus on films and series that explore the complexities of human nature, taking viewers on exhilarating and emotionally charged journeys. Launching the banner during AFM is the natural and perfect venue.”