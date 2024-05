ADVERTISEMENT

Nicely Entertainment has a wealth of holiday fare on offer in its TV Movies Screenings Festival selections, including Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas, starring Loni Anderson, Morgan Fairchild, Linda Grey, Donna Mills and Nicollette Sheridan.

“Heartwarming and set during Christmas, Ladies of the ’80s offers an exclusive look at the drama, resurfacing rivalries and blooming romances that occur behind the scenes of an internationally known soap opera,” says Rachel Siegenthaler, VP of international sales.

Nicely is also showcasing Christmas Keepsake and Designing Christmas with You, as well as Hunting Housewives with Denise Richards, Kym Johnson-Herjavec, Melyssa Ford and NeNe Leakes. “You don’t have to be a Housewives fanatic to enjoy four glitzy housewives fighting for survival,” says Siegenthaler.