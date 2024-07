ADVERTISEMENT

VA Media’s Mark Ashbridge, Candlelight Media Group’s Scott Wiscombe and Nicely Entertainment’s Scott Kirkpatrick will offer their views on curation, cutting through the clutter and opportunities for originals during the FAST Festival, which is being held from July 23 to 25. You can sign up for your free registration here.

Ashbridge is CEO of VA Media. Wiscombe serves as VP for streaming and social media at Candlelight Media Group. Kirkpatrick is executive VP of co-productions and distribution at Nicely Entertainment. Together, the executives will discuss YouTube, AVOD and FAST as a new revenue stream for movies, how they are using data and analytics to inform strategic decisions and prospects for original movies produced for these platforms.

The second edition of the FAST Festival will feature keynotes and panels with leading FAST channel operators, AVOD acquisition executives and distributors. It will be streamed live and available on-demand on www.FastFest.tv. The first festival attracted more than 1,700 registered participants and hundreds of additional viewers watching the sessions on demand.

Ashbridge, Wiscombe and Kirkpatrick join the previously announced roster of FAST Festival speakers: Roku’s David Eilenberg, Tubi’s David Salmon, Rakuten TV’s Marcos Milanez, Samsung TV Plus’s Jenn Batty, Pluto TV’s Katrina Kowalski, Lionsgate’s Chase Brisbin, Cineverse’s Chris McGurk, wedotv’s Philipp Rotermund, Plex’s Scott Olechowski, Free TV Networks’ Thanasis Tsiris, Lightning International’s James Ross, BBC Studios’ Beth Anderson, ITV Studios’ Graham Haigh, All3Media International’s Amanda Stevens, WildBrain’s Lara Ilie, 9 Story Media Group’s Elianne Friend and pocket.watch’s Corinna Fisher.

