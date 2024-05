ADVERTISEMENT

Shooting is underway at locations in Brisbane on A Vintage Christmas, a new romance movie from Jaggi Entertainment and Nicely Entertainment.

Written by Jennifer Snow and directed by Colin Budds, the movie will be distributed by Nicely Entertainment worldwide, excluding Australia, which will be handled by Jaggi Entertainment. Steve Jaggi and Kylie Pascoe are producing. Vanessa Shapiro is the executive producer.

The film stars Canadian actors Merritt Patterson (The Royals) and Christopher Russell (Reacher).

In the small town of Oak Creek, Noah Harrington’s (Russell) unpopular construction plans take a surprising turn when he discovers a cache of old Letters to Santa from the 1990s. Seeing an opportunity for redemption, he enlists the help of town historian, Tessa Findlay (Patterson), to fulfil the long-forgotten Christmas wishes. The pair embark on a heartwarming journey, rekindling the spirit of Christmas in the community, and before too long, an undeniable spark develops. But Noah is hiding a secret: Tessa’s own childhood wish is among the letters. Can Noah salvage his job and the love of his life with a Christmas wish?

Patterson commented: “I’m delighted to be back in Brisbane filming A Vintage Christmas with the Jaggi Entertainment team. I feel very at home here.”

Jaggi said: “It’s fantastic to be back in production here in Queensland. The Jaggi Entertainment team has a busy year ahead, and we’re thrilled to have Merritt and Christopher on board, along with our talented production team to create some Christmas magic.”

Shapiro, Nicely Entertainment’s CEO and executive producer, added: “We are thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with the whole production team at Jaggi Entertainment as this marks our tenth movie together! This is going to be a beautiful Christmas film, and we’re excited to have both Merritt and Christopher starring in A Vintage Christmas. We cannot wait to share it with audiences around the world!”

Screen Queensland’s chief creative officer, Dr. Belinda Burns, said A Vintage Christmas will be 100 percent made in Queensland with the support of the Screen Finance program and Post, Digital, Visual Effects (PDV) Incentive. “We are excited to see production underway on the latest film by Brisbane’s own Jaggi Entertainment. We are proud to provide end-to-end support in Queensland, with filming through to post-production taking place exclusively in our state. The film delivers benefits on a local scale, injecting a minimum $1.25 million into the local economy and providing employment for Queensland cast and crew. We are committed to supporting Queensland-based production companies like Jaggi Entertainment, who generate locally retained IP which reaches international audiences.”