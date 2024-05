ADVERTISEMENT

Groupe M6’s new AVOD platform, M6+, powered by streaming solutions from Bedrock, is now available in France.

The French broadcasting group unveiled the enhanced AVOD service earlier this year. Built by Bedrock, M6+ delivers interactive live viewing, a seamless audio experience and a vertical video player for stories, among other features. It will soon offer a generative AI-powered search engine. M6+ is home to more than 30,000 hours of audio and video content, including an additional 10,000 hours of exclusive programming. It is distributed through set-top box providers, including Orange, Bouygues Telecom and Free, and a range of smart TV devices, among them Samsung, LG, Hisense, Philips, Android TV, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. M6+ is also available on iOS and Android devices. It will soon expand to in-car entertainment systems.

“Our long-standing partnership with Bedrock has been a key factor in the success of launching our new platform, M6+,” said Henri de Fontaines, the member of the M6 executive board in charge of strategy, streaming and distribution. “Bedrock deeply understood our streaming vision and transformed it into practical innovations with remarkable ingenuity. We’re delighted to bring these advancements to our users in France.”

“The launch of M6+ is another amazing streaming milestone for the Bedrock and M6 teams,” said Jonas Engwall, CEO of Bedrock. “We at Bedrock are incredibly happy to have earned the confidence of one of Europe’s premier media companies and to accompany them into the streaming future.”