ADVERTISEMENT

FilmRise has upped Katherine Weinstein, who has served as manager of content acquisitions since 2021, to director of content sales and distribution.

In her new role, Weinstein will spearhead the expansion of designated AVOD accounts, nurture client relationships through proactive content pitching, cultivate partnerships, expand FilmRise’s presence on selected partner platforms and analyze crucial performance metrics to inform sales strategies.

As manager of content acquisitions, she negotiated and executed complex multiplatform and multi-territory licensing deals for a variety of distribution rights, including AVOD, FAST, SVOD, TVOD and EST. This includes content such as The Wiggles Classics library, Z Nation TV series and Corner Gas TV series.

Prior to joining FilmRise in 2021, Weinstein was OTT content acquisition team lead and acquisitions and content strategy specialist at Discovery, Inc. Before that, she was a content acquisitions specialist at DLA, Inc.

“Katherine has demonstrated remarkable initiative, passion and determination during her tenure at FilmRise,” said Melissa Wohl, senior VP of global content sales and distribution. “We are thrilled to welcome her to our content sales department. Her extensive knowledge of the company’s mission and operations will undoubtedly enhance her already impressive expertise.”