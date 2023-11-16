Bedrock Opens Lisbon Office

ADVERTISEMENT

Streaming technology company Bedrock is expanding its footprint by opening a new office in Lisbon.

The new Portuguese base is located in the IDEA Spaces São Sebastião. Bedrock, formed in 2020 as a joint venture between M6 Group and RTL Group, is actively recruiting staff for the new location as it builds its client base. It operates leading streaming services such as 6play, Videoland, RTL+, and RTLplay, serving more than 45 million users.

Bedrock aims to onboard 50 to 100 staffers in Lisbon over the next two years, primarily in the areas of software and back-end development.

“Expanding to Lisbon is a pivotal moment for Bedrock, affirming our dedication to innovation and growth in streaming technology,” said Jonas Engwall, CEO of Bedrock. “With a 15-year legacy and a 400-strong skilled team, our aim is clear: to be Europe’s top platform for leading national media groups. Lisbon’s dynamic tech environment and rich digital resources make it an ideal base for our growth, expanding our global pool of talents. We’re excited to integrate into Lisbon’s thriving tech scene, amplifying our commitment to excellence in streaming technology.”

“The Lisbon expansion marks a fantastic step for Bedrock,” added Lionel Mottay, deputy CTO and interim head of Portugal at Bedrock. “Lisbon’s tech scene offers a superb opportunity to add skilled, energized individuals to our team. Our new office will be a hub for collaborative and creative ideas, strengthening our global streaming services. We look forward to welcoming new talents to join our innovative journey.”