Pierluigi Gazzolo, CEO of ViX, is planning to leave the TelevisaUnivision streaming service, stepping down at the end of this year.

The news was announced by newly appointed CEO Daniel Alegre in an internal memo. Gazzolo will remain in his position until December, coordinating the transition with ViX COO Rafael Urbina and other senior executives.

In TelevisaUnivision’s latest financial report for the third quarter, released earlier this week, it was revealed that, for the first time, ViX has become profitable.

Gazzolo joined Univision in 2021 as president and chief transformation officer prior to the company’s merger with Grupo Televisa’s media arm.