Stephanie Plasse has been named chief legal and business affairs officer for A+E Networks, effective in February 2025, following nearly a decade as the company’s executive VP and deputy general counsel.

Plasse will succeed Henry Hoberman, who is set to retire after 11 years as chief legal and business affairs officer. In her new role, Plasse will oversee all legal, regulatory and business affairs functions across A+E Networks’ portfolio, including A&E, The HISTORY Channel, Lifetime and other global brands.

Hoberman will continue to serve as a consultant to A+E. Plasse will report to Paul Buccieri, president and chairman of A+E Networks.

Buccieri said: “Henry’s leadership and countless contributions have been instrumental in shaping the company’s sustained revenue growth and global reach during his incredible tenure. While Henry’s departure marks the end of an extraordinary chapter, we are fortunate that he will be staying on as our consultant, and equally fortunate to have his trusted, talented deputy, Stephanie, taking the reins.”

“Stephanie’s strategic vision and legal expertise have been pivotal in shaping A+E’s global legal strategy for nearly a decade,” said Buccieri. “Her deep industry knowledge and ability to navigate complex legal landscapes have been critical to our success. I am confident that under her leadership, A+E will continue to thrive as we adapt to the rapidly changing media environment.”