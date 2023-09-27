A+E Networks Appoints Head of Global FAST Channels

ADVERTISEMENT

A+E Networks has named Mark Garner, a 23-year company veteran, to the newly created position of executive VP, head of global FAST channels.

Garner, most recently served as executive VP of global content partnerships and business development, will further concentrate his efforts on this key growth area to accelerate A+E’s FAST business internationally, while also continuing to build U.S. reach and performance.

He reports to Steven MacDonald, president of global licensing and international.

MacDonald commented: “As FAST continues to be a critical area for growth around the world, we are thrilled to announce the expansion of Mark’s role at A+E Networks. Under his leadership, A+E was an early entrant to the space, helping to monetize our vast library of owned and original content across an emerging fleet of digital and streaming platforms. With Mark at the helm, we will continue to build on our pioneering global position in FAST.”