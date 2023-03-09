A+E Networks Unveils Over 2,500 Hours of New Content

ADVERTISEMENT

A+E Networks has unveiled a slate of more than 2,500 hours of content across its portfolio of channels, including programs such as Kevin Costner’s The West, TLC Forever, Keyshia Cole, Cake Boss spin-off Cake Dynasty and more.

For The HISTORY Channel, the lineup includes Kevin Costner’s The West, capturing the diverse, complex characters and untold stories that defined the Wild West era; FDR, executive produced by Bradley Cooper and Doris Kearns Goodwin, providing a portrait of former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt; Black Patriots: The 761st Battalion, executive produced by Morgan Freeman, telling the true story of the first Black tank unit to serve in combat during WWII; Five Families, about the rise and fall of the New York Mafia’s five families; and The Unbelievable with Dan Aykyord, which reveals the who, why and how surrounding some of human history’s most astonishing tales.

The slate for Lifetime includes a variety of programs such as Janet Jackson: Family First, following Janet Jackson’s reunion with the Jacksons and her new tour; TLC Forever, celebrating the top-selling American female group of all time; Keyshia Cole, a biopic about the Grammy-nominated artists; Merry Liddle Christmas Vacation, another installment of the Liddle franchise, starring Kelly Rowland; and Real Love, an original movie executive produced by Mary J. Blige.

A&E’s upcoming slate features Kings of BBQ, following comedians and barbecue connoisseurs Anthony Anderson and Cedric the Entertainer as they work together to build their own barbecue empire, and Biography: Legends of Hard Rock, five biography specials celebrating the careers of hard rock legends such as Skid Row’s Sebastian Bach, Alice Cooper, Sammy Hager, Poison’s Bret Michaels and Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider.

The lineup of programs coming to Home.Made. Nation includes Legends of the Fork, which sees Cake Boss’s Buddy Valastro travel the country in search of the most renowned American dishes; Cake Dynasty, following Valastro and his family as they expand the Carlo’s Bakery empire; Cake Toppers (w.t.), a competition series hosted by Valastro; Rachael Ray Meals in Minutes (w.t.); 1000 Ways to Dine, hosted by actor and comedian Michael Yo, taking viewers on a tour of some of the most unusual restaurants; and Best in Chow, following comedian Matt Richards as he travels to the biggest state fairs and street scenes across the U.S.

“Our goal within this media evolution is to meet audiences wherever and however they consume content, by working with great worldwide storytellers to develop and execute their vision,” said Paul Buccieri, president and chairman of A+E Networks Group. “Over the last four years, we have been on a journey to expand our production capabilities in both scripted and factual, and we’ve established key relationships in the talent management space as well as continued creating compelling content across our brands to further meet the needs of our valued partners and viewers.

“We are especially honored this year to take the lead in preparing for the 250th milestone anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. This initiative will be across all platforms and will highlight many lives and experiences—250 voices across 50 states—to honor, acknowledge and reflect perspectives from our past and present, while giving our partners unique, premium opportunities to join us in this effort.

“The result of these ambitious content initiatives is a diverse, expansive and engaged audience of consumers who can find and watch A+E Networks’ content across linear, websites, apps, DTC, AVOD and SVOD platforms. All of this expands our reach and powers what we do best: creating custom experiences not only for advertisers but with advertisers.”