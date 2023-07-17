A+E Networks Makes Key AsiaPac Promotions

ADVERTISEMENT

A+E Networks has upped Youngsun Soh and John Flanagan to new roles in its Asian operations.

Soh has been named senior VP and managing director of A+E Korea. Reporting to Patrick Vien, group managing director at A+E International, Soh will oversee the company’s Korean operations from Seoul. She joined the company in 2017 as general manager after stints at Twitter Korea and BBC Worldwide.

“Youngsun Soh is an exceptional leader at A+E Networks in Korea, driving our growth and success in this dynamic and competitive marketplace,” said Vien. “Her vision and expertise have been instrumental in expanding our presence throughout the region and we are thrilled to see her continue to lead our business in Korea to even greater heights.”

John Flanagan has been promoted to senior VP and managing director of A+E Japan and Southeast Asia, also reporting to Vien. From Tokyo, Flanagan will oversee the Japanese business as well as take on responsibility for the Southeast Asian operations. He has been with the company since 2017, serving as general manager of A+E Networks Japan.

“John Flanagan has been an invaluable member of our team since joining A+E Networks,” said Vien. “His deep understanding of the Japanese and Southeast Asian markets, combined with his expertise in programming and marketing, make him the ideal leader to guide our continued growth in these regions. We are confident that under John’s leadership, A+E will continue to deliver exceptional content and experiences to audiences across Japan and Southeast Asia.”

Saugato “Shoggy” Banerjee, managing director of A+E Asia, is leaving the company effective September 30, 2023. “We are extremely grateful for Shoggy’s entrepreneurial efforts over the years, which helped create so many achievements in our linear businesses in Southeast Asia,” said Steve MacDonald, president of global licensing and international. “He was integral to the launch of our multi-faceted media business in Korea and the re-invention of our business in Japan. His many accomplishments at A+E leave us in great stead to pursue our vision to expand A+E Networks’ footprint even further throughout the region.”