Banijay Reorganizes Asia Business

Banijay is combining Endemol Shine India and Banijay Asia under the leadership of Deepak Dhar.

As founder and group CEO of Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, Dhar will assume an overarching role overseeing Banijay’s businesses in the region. The move follows the buy-out of Endemol Shine India from CA Media.

Dhar led Endemol’s Indian operations between 2005 and 2018 and then launched Banijay Asia. His new role will see him continuing to oversee content strategies, partnerships, new business and alliances. Dhar is set to implement a structure encompassing new group-wide roles and creative positions in the coming weeks.

“The reorganization of Banijay in Asia is our biggest and boldest move yet and aligns with our ambition to drive further growth in India and Asia at-large,” Dhar said. “Leveraging the creative potential and possibilities of both brands, we will now strategically pursue complementary yet independent creative portfolios to offer the most diverse and compelling cross-genre content from all across the globe to our Indian and Asian platforms and screens.”

Marco Bassetti, CEO of Banijay, noted: “Deepak is a leading creative and entrepreneurial force in Asia, and in our partnership thus far, he has successfully created an impressive slate, and a host of fruitful partnerships with major buyers and partners worldwide. In this new phase for the business, he will now focus on unlocking and aligning other strategic growth avenues to put Banijay in a dominating position, both in India, as well as Asia.”