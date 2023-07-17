Cindy Holland to Lead SISTER

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix alum Cindy Holland has been tapped as the new CEO of SISTER, the media company founded by Elisabeth Murdoch, Jane Featherstone and Stacey Snider.

Holland spent 18 years at Netflix, including nine as the VP of original content, overseeing the teams behind such shows as House of Cards, Orange is the New Black, Narcos, Stranger Things, The Crown, When They See Us and The Queen’s Gambit.

“I am delighted to join SISTER at this exciting stage,” Holland said. “The future is bright for well-positioned independent companies, and I love to build and support successful teams. For years I’ve admired Jane Featherstone, and I am passionate about the artist-forward ethos that Liz has fostered at the SISTER entertainment group. I’m excited to get to know the whole team, along with Carolyn Strauss, with whom I’ve wanted to work for a long time. I can’t wait to get started.”

Murdoch, co-founder and executive chairman of SISTER, added: “Cindy has been a transformational leader in the industry for many years. She’s the total package: strategic, curious and focused on impact. Cindy is exactly the person to help take us to the next level, and I’m really looking forward to working together.”

Featherstone, co-founder and chief creative officer, added: “I’ve known Cindy a long time, and seen firsthand the passion she has for nurturing artists’ projects and creating a bigger vision. I’m thrilled to welcome her and join forces to continue building SISTER.”

Snider stepped down as CEO of SISTER earlier this year.