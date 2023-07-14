S4C International Appoints Head of Commercial Content Fund

ADVERTISEMENT

S4C International has tapped Claire Urquhart to head up a new commercial content fund.

The fund will support projects with commercial potential, including drama, premium factual and children’s content. The aim is to seek out creative partnerships that take Welsh content out to the world.

Urquhart has over 20 years of experience in development and production. She established her own company, Silver Strand, and created commercial content for the International market. She previously held head of development roles at BBC Features and Formats and several independent production companies.

At S4C, Urquhart will work alongside the S4C commercial team, Chief Finance Officer Sharon Winogorski and Chief Operating Officer Elin Morris. She will also work closely with the commissioning team led by Chief Content Officer Llinos Griffin-Williams and overseen by S4C Chief Executive Sian Doyle.

“I’m excited to be taking on this role,” Urquhart said. “I know the challenges producers face in getting big ideas over the line, but I also know the rewards are huge. I can’t wait to see the brilliant projects that emerge from this fund. I’m also looking forward to meeting the production community in Wales and working closely with them.”

“It’s a pleasure to be able to welcome Claire to S4C,” Doyle said. “She brings with her a wealth of experience, ideas and knowledge that will be invaluable to us as we launch the fund. I’m confident that the fund will be a huge boost to the creative sector in Wales and play an important part in S4C’s plans for the future.”

There has been a recent boost in investment and international interest in Welsh-language content, bolstered by the support of Ryan Reynolds and his new channel Maximum Effort, which shows S4C content on Welsh Wednesdays to audiences in the U.S.

On her vision for the fund, Urquhart said, “I want to harness this momentum by stimulating creativity, supporting collaboration and driving commercial success. Whether it’s securing rights to a top-selling book, creating a pilot in a popular genre or scaling up an exciting production, the team will look at projects on a case-by case-basis. All we ask is to bring us your biggest and best ideas.”