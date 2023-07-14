Fremantle Ups Roberta Zamboni

ADVERTISEMENT

Fremantle has promoted Robert Zamboni to global head of branded content sponsorship to strengthen its global branded entertainment team.

In her new role, Zamboni will be responsible for introducing new business models and streamlining the way Fremantle strategically approaches bringing value scale to branded entertainment. She will connect global brands with Fremantle content, building partnerships that can benefit each territory and label.

Zamboni will be supported by Katie Deeley, VP of global branded content sponsorship.

Zamboni has 14 years of experience working in communications and media. Before joining Fremantle, she was the head of brand strategy at Twitter, where she developed strategic and creative marketing solutions to enable brands to effectively engage with their target audiences. She joined Fremantle in 2017 and has been leading the branded partnership initiatives for Italy.

Andrea Scrosati, global COO and Continental Europe CEO at Fremantle, said: “The success of our work comes from our creatives, our passion for content, our IP and our producers. But it also comes from our capacity to innovate and find new opportunities. For this reason, I am glad that we are strengthening our global branded entertainment team with the promotion of Roberta. Her ability to create innovative solutions to integrate brands with our content is extraordinary, and I look forward to seeing her and the team build on our success to date.”

Zamboni added: “I am honored and excited to step into this role, and ready to lead the charge in introducing groundbreaking business models and refining our strategic approach to deliver unparalleled value in branded entertainment on a global scale. I am confident in our ability to drive Fremantle’s branded entertainment strategy to new heights, solidifying our position as industry leaders and captivating audiences worldwide.”