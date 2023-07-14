Sunday, July 16, 2023
ITV No Longer “Actively Exploring” All3Media Deal

Mansha Daswani 2 days ago Top Stories


ITV has said that it is no longer “actively exploring” a deal to acquire All3Media.

On June 16, the British media company said that it was interested in the acquisition of All3Media, which is jointly owned by Warner Bros. Discovery and Liberty Global. Today, ITV revealed that while it is monitoring the situation, it was no longer “actively exploring” the acquisition.

“ITV plc assesses all potential value-creating M&A opportunities against its strict financial criteria and disciplined capital allocation framework.”

All3Media owns more than 50 production companies and labels across the U.K., the U.S., Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and New Zealand, and a distribution arm, All3Media International, that represents more than 30,000 hours. Its revenues for 2021 hit a record of £867 million ($1.1 billion).











