Fremantle has secured a first-look deal with Nevermind Pictures, the production company from filmmaker and Academy Award-nominated actor Kristen Stewart (Love Lies Bleeding, Spencer), screenwriter Dylan Meyer (Moxie) and producer Maggie McLean (Boygenius: The Film, John Bronco).

The multiyear deal will see Fremantle become the primary home for all of Nevermind’s film and television projects. The first projects that will be produced as part of the deal will be announced soon, spanning a wide range of titles encompassing films, drama and documentaries. Stewart, Meyer and McLean’s role will vary on each project, with Stewart directing, writing and/or acting, Meyer directing and writing and all three partners producing.

Stewart, Meyer and McLean commented: “We are emphatically thrilled to be partnering with such esteemed and likeminded creative partners. We’re blown away by the talent Fremantle has amassed under their umbrella and can’t wait to cut our teeth on our initial forays alongside them.”

Christian Vesper, CEO of global drama at Fremantle, added: “We are incredibly excited to join forces with Kristen, Dylan and Maggie and collaborate on their bold and inventive projects. The Nevermind team’s combined experience and talent are exceptional, and we are sure that Fremantle will be the natural home for their original, fresh perspective.”