Banijay Asia has elevated Rajesh Chadha to chief operating officer of its scripted division.

Chadha, formerly executive VP and business head for scripted, will lead the development, production and strategic operations of the scripted division. A media veteran with over 30 years of experience, Chadha has worked with Endemol, BBC Studios and RBNL, among others.

Deepak Dhar, founder and group CEO of Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, commented, “Rajesh’s journey with us has been marked by remarkable achievements and relentless dedication to excellence. As he steps into his new role, I am confident that Rajesh will continue to lead our Scripted Division to new heights, reinforcing our commitment to delivering outstanding content that engages audiences worldwide.”

Chadha said, “It’s an absolute privilege to be given this opportunity to further contribute to Banijay Asia’s journey. Being part of this incredible team has been an enriching experience, and I am eager to embrace the challenges and opportunities this new role brings. Together, we aim to continue innovating and captivating our audience with high-quality, impactful narratives.”