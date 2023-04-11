A+E Networks Hires for International Co-Productions

ADVERTISEMENT

A+E Networks has made two new appointments to support its international co-production efforts, tapping Ninder Billing for unscripted and Alexandra Finlay for scripted.

Billing, VP of unscripted for co-productions international, comes to A+E Networks from Darlow Smithson Productions (DSP), where she served as creative director. Prior to DSP, Billing was head of specialist factual at The Garden and was previously commissioning editor in factual at Channel 5.

Finlay, VP of scripted for co-productions international, joins A+E Networks off a five-year stint at Shaftesbury, having served as VP of creative and co-productions. Finlay was formerly head of acquisitions and co-productions at UKTV and previously held positions at Channel 4 and the BBC.

Based in London, Billing and Finlay are responsible for identifying opportunities with global appeal and overseeing development and production working in close collaboration with the company’s extensive network of producers, creatives and commissioning partners.

“We are delighted to welcome Ninder and Alexandra, two remarkably talented executives with deep experience and impressive track records of success,” said Patrick Vien, group managing director at A+E International, to whom they will report. “They join A+E Networks at a time when co-productions are growing in global appeal, and the company is poised to play a leadership role in the industry.

Vien continued, “Our success with such hit series as Miss Scarlet and the Duke (PBS Masterpiece), Red Election (Disney+ EMEA) and North Sea Connection (BBC) and the premium doc series Damien Lewis: Spy Wars (Paramount+) is a testament to our ambition to work with the best, talented teams worldwide.”