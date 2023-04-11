MIPTV Spotlight: FOX Entertainment Global

ADVERTISEMENT

The comedy Animal Control, part of the FOX Entertainment Global slate, follows a group of local animal control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not.

The slate also features the adult animated series Krapopolis and the romantic comedy Daughter of the Bride.

“We announced the establishment of FOX Entertainment Global before MIPCOM 2022, and the response from industry partners has been overwhelmingly positive,” says Fernando Szew, CEO of FOX Entertainment Global and MarVista Entertainment. “We benefit from distributing FOX Entertainment’s full portfolio of owned intellectual property across animated series and movies, live-action scripted series, unscripted content and formats, as well as made-for-platform movies.”

“Our initial slate represents our most exciting year of programming ever and is filled with globally appealing series and films that will be a draw for international audiences,” he adds.