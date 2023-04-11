MIA—International Audiovisual Market to Return in October

ADVERTISEMENT

MIA—International Audiovisual Market is set to return for a ninth edition from October 9 to 13, 2023, in Rome.

The 2022 edition saw attendance grow by 20 percent, with over 2,400 registered participants from 60 countries around the world.

ANICA (Italian Association of Film, Audiovisual and Digital Industries) and APA (Audiovisual Producers Association) have renewed their commitment to organize the 2023 edition, ensuring a marketplace to strengthen the audiovisual industry and supports its industrial and cultural positioning on the global scene, as well as facilitating new business opportunities and encouraging content sales and distribution. Gaia Tridente will again serve as director.

The next edition will take place in Rome’s Barberini District (Barberini Theater and Palazzo Barberini’s Museum) for five days. It will feature an enriched program dedicated to professionals operating in the production and distribution of animation, documentaries, factual, feature films and drama. It will also feature the Innovation for Creative Industries program and the B2B Exchange program. On-site activities will again be enhanced and complemented by the MIA DIGITAL online platform.