MIA—International Audiovisual Market to Host 2023 Green Film Lab

MIA—International Audiovisual Market, set to take place this year from October 13 to 15, will host the third Green Film Lab workshop, promoting environmentally sustainable practices.

Green Film Lab guides professionals on how to apply a green protocol and get certification through three-day workshops held in different European regions, in collaboration with film institutions and funds.

MIA is partnering with TorinoFilmLab—National Museum of Cinema and Green Film—Trentino Film Commission to host the upcoming Italian workshop, which will take place at the tail end of the ninth edition of MIA.

The workshop, held entirely in English, is open to 24 participants among film and series industry professionals, film commissions and institutions delegates and professionals working in sustainability. The deadline for applications is September 4.

Participants will learn how to apply the current best practices in terms of energy saving, transport, accommodation, catering, set decoration, waste management, recycling and communication through a project-based, hands-on approach. They will also network with other regional and European professionals who share their interest in sustainability. The training activities will be based on the Green Film Rating System and its two main features: the sustainability plan and the certification process for audiovisual projects.

Among the experts involved are Giovanni Pompili, producer and TFL alum; Louise Marie Smith, founder of Neptune Environmental Solutions; Lucie Trémolières, writer and director with a focus on emotional responses to the environmental crisis; and Dörte Schneider Garcia, experienced assistant director and sustainability consultant.

Thanks to a long-standing collaboration with Green Film, MIA—International Audiovisual Market has been a certified sustainable event since 2019.