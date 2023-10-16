MIA Wraps in Rome

ADVERTISEMENT

The ninth edition of MIA—International Audiovisual Market has come to a close, having welcomed over 2,600 participants from 66 countries.

Attendance was up compared to the 2022 edition, including 10 percent more countries being represented.

Key industry players participating in MIA took part in the international co-production market meetings. There, international distributors met with theatrical buyers on the two floors of Palazzo Barberini, which were completely sold out. Also at Palazzo Barberini, MIA presented the new tech pavilion, a space dedicated to technological innovation with daily meetings and virtual production presentations in which the conferences of the MIA XR program were also held.

The MIA Digital platform will be active until November 30, allowing registered attendees to access panels, talks and more content from MIA.

Gaia Tridente, director of MIA, said: “MIA today represents for all international operators a place of excellence for the audiovisual industry. A fundamental hub for business development and growth for the network of companies and professionals in the industry, MIA attracts players from all over the world—from 5 continents. We are proud of the results achieved and of the ambitious program offered, developed with the objective of consolidating the national, European and global audiovisual sector, fostering the circulation of talent and encouraging the participation of emerging markets. What made this edition unique, rich and wide-ranging in terms of content and curatorial research were the new and interesting projects that represented the complex audiovisual ecosystem, enhancing the different requirements of all the players in the industry and anticipating the themes and spaces of the future.”

Francesco Rutelli, president of ANICA, added: “The success story of MIA continues. Thanks to the collaboration between Anica and APA and the commitment of Gaia Tridente and her team, MIA is now an essential appointment for the growth of our industries, product quality and employment, as demonstrated by the large Italian and international participation.”

“MIA is increasingly important for our industry, especially for independent producers,” said Chiara Sbarigia, APA’s president. “We were able to showcase our companies, the quality of our products and our talents to tell about employment and industry trends. Together with ANICA, we are already at work for the next edition, which will contain many surprises.”

The EDI MIA Vision Award was presented to the drama Costa Armonia and Anthology. The Paramount+ Award was given to the dramedy Non Issue. The Tuscany Film Studios Awards were presented to A Story of Three Girls and Jazz Suite for a Dysfunctional Family. The GEDI Visual Award went to the feature doc Broken Dream. The Screen International Award went to Bluish. Toon Boom Awards were presented to Motherhood, Ro and Taste Buddies. The Women in Film, Television and Media Italia (WIFTMI) Award went to Hallyu-Korean Wave. The Carlo Bixio Award for best screenplay went to Obbligo o Verità?, the Carlo Bixio Award for best series concept went to Lasciami and the SIAE Idia d’autore Award was given to Il Masso Degli Orchi and Barriera.