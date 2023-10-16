Samsung TV Plus Brings Back Christmas Channels

ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung Electronics is bringing back some of its best-performing Christmas channels on Samsung TV Plus.

The offering includes the Vevo Christmas channel in partnership with Vevo, the world’s leading music video network. It also features two of Samsung’s owned-and-operated channels, Festive Hub and X-Mas Mix.

Vevo Christmas (Vevo Natale, Vevo Navidad, Vevo Noël) will now be available in Australia and New Zealand and will return to the U.K., Italy, Spain and France. Festive Hub returns to Samsung TV Plus in the U.K. Samsung TV Plus audiences in DACH will also gain access to X-Mas Mix.

Jennifer Batty, European head of content acquisition at Samsung TV Plus, said: “We see a substantial increase in time spent on our Samsung TVs and watching Samsung TV Plus in December; a lot of this is driven by audiences’ appetite for Christmas and other festive content. Whether that be music, cooking or just a holiday classic film for the family, Samsung TV Plus delivers it all for free. FAST has proven to be the perfect destination for both content partners and audiences to explore the benefits of curated content that can be adapted throughout the year. Valued partners like Vevo continue to help us deliver this content to our global audiences, and we’re excited to see what this upcoming festive season will bring.”

JP Evangelista, senior VP of content, programming and marketing at Vevo, added: “Vevo is a major tune-in destination during the holiday season, reflected in our increasingly engaged viewership, which builds each week and peaks on December 25th. Our festive channels are a strong addition to our existing programming lineup, attracting incremental audiences year-over-year. We know what consumers want to watch, and with our curatorial expertise, Vevo delivers fans the most timely, culturally relevant content. We are proud of the level of localization that Vevo programming offers uniquely to each territory, from the U.S. to the U.K., Germany, Spain, Italy and beyond.”